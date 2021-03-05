Killeen PD sergeant involved in hit-and-run crash, suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in Killeen Police custody after fleeing the scene of a traffic crash involving a police vehicle on Thursday evening. The police sergeant received non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Trimmier Road and Stan Schlueter Loop to assist a Killeen Police Sergeant involved in a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Police Sergeant was traveling northbound on Trimmier Road entering the intersection with a green light, when a Dodge Charger traveling westbound on Stan Schlueter Loop ran the red light, colliding into the patrol unit. The driver of the Charger fled the scene, failing to render aid.

A short time later, officers were notified someone was attempting to report a Dodge Charger stolen. Investigators were able to identify the individual reporting the stolen vehicle was the suspect involved in the hit-and-run crash. The suspect was found and arrested for False Report to a Police Officer.

Investigators presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review, and a complaint was returned charging 43-year-old Tajuan Carvell Brooks with Accident involving Injury-Fail to Stop and Render Aid. Brooks is currently in the Killeen City Jail awaiting arraignment.

The investigation to this crash is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department