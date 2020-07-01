Killeen PD: Suspect in Ft. Hood criminal investigation commits suicide, second suspect in custody

UPDATE: Fort Hood Officials have confirmed a suspect in the Vanessa Guillen investigation killed himself.

Officers say one military suspect is dead after killing himself early July 1, 2020.

Another suspect, in connection with the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, has also been arrested by the Texas Rangers.

Multiple agencies were attempting to locate the junior soldier from Fort Hood who fled the post late yesterday.

While law enforcement agencies, minus Army CID Special Agents, attempted to make contact with the suspect while he was walking.

The suspect reportedly displayed a weapon and took his own life.

The civilian suspect is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood Soldier and is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail awaiting charges by civilian authorities.

A positive identification of remains is still pending from the crime scene at the Leon River.

“We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything possible to get to the truth and bring answers to the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen,” Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID

Below is the previous story:

Killeen Police say a criminal suspect committed suicide as investigators approached him early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Killeen officers and U.S. Marshals were assisting the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division with a case when they found the suspect on the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

Officers say as they approached the suspect around 1:29 a.m., the suspect showed he had a gun and then shot himself. He died from the wound.

There is no word at this time about why officers and Fort Hood investigators were searching for this person.

