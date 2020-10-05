Killeen PD updates its policy on ‘No Knock’ warrants

Killeen Police working an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of West Hallmark Avenue in February 2019.

The Killeen Police Department announced changes to its ‘No Knock’ warrants policy Monday.

Police Chief Charles Kimble put a 90-day hold on the warrants back in June.

At the time, Chief Kimble told FOX44 the 90-day hold would allow the department to establish a workgroup consisting of officers, detectives, and community members to create a policy addressing No Knock warrants.

Attorney Daryl Washington, who’s representing Scott Reed – who was shot and killed in a ‘no-knock warrant’ in Killeen – called the temporary ban a small victory for Reed and his family.

“It’s a step in the right direction. The fact that it is going to be stopped temporarily, however, it is our hope that this is something that’s going to be done permanently because this has been proven time after time that it’s a very dangerous procedure. It’s a dangerous process,” said Washington.

On Monday, the workgroup released its recommendations. They include not serving a No-Knock search warrant for narcotics alone.

These search warrants will still be issued for murder suspects, certain hostage situations and violent or dangerous offenders.

The group also recommended releasing statistics on how many search warrants are issued. According to the police department, only six No Knock warrants have been released so far this year.

You can read the entire release from the Killeen Police Department here: