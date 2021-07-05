Killeen plane crash victim identified as Belton man, FAA investigating

The Department of Public Safety has identified the pilot killed in the crash of a small plane at Killeen Sunday afternoon as 60-year-old Bradley guy Marzari of Belton.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators will take the lead in determining what lead to the crash.

The aircraft came down near the intersection of Stagecoach road and East Trimmier Road.

No property on the ground was damaged.

The aircraft was identified through its tail number as a 1960 model Focke-Wulf FWP 149D single engine fixed wing plane.

The pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft when it went down.

The flight had originated at the New Braunfels Regional Airport and was headed to Skylark Field in Killeen.