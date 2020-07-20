Killeen Police actively searching for vehicle burglary suspects

KILLEEN, Texas- The Killeen Police are actively searching for two burglary suspects.

On Saturday, July 18th, 2020, shortly after 1 a.m., Killeen Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the area of Sherman Dr.

Officers were advised one man entered a vehicle and took property, and a second man was seen on camera going to the front door and kicking it before both suspects ran off on foot.

Video was obtained of the suspects.

Both are described as wearing dark clothing.

The man at the door has a shirt on saying “Paid in Full”.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Burglary, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.