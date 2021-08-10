Killeen Police are investigating a deadly assault

Killeen Detectives are investigating a death that happened Monday Evening.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., detectives went to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights after getting a call about a man who had died from injuries that were the result of an assault in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive in Killeen.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the 40-year-old man deceased and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Right now, police are not releasing the man’s name until his next of kin are notified.

The investigation is ongoing and Killeen Police will release updates as they become available.