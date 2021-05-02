Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting

Killeen police say one man is dead after an early morning shooting near Club Legends on 2nd Street.

Officers went to the bar around 3 a.m. Sunday morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. When they arrived, the officers tried to keep the man alive until paramedics arrived, but he did not make it.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the man dead at 4:16 a.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The man’s identity has not been officially released at this time.

This is the fourth criminal homicide in Killeen this year.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at (254)526-TIPS(8477).