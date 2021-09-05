Killeen Police are investigating the tenth murder of 2021

Killeen Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night.

Officers received a call about a shooting at the Liberty 6 Motel on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard at 8:07 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One was awake and an ambulance took him to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was unconscious and died from his injuries. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The man’s name is not being released until his family is notified.

If you know anything about this deadly shooting, contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

This is the 10th murder in Killeen in 2021.