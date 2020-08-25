Killeen Police are looking for two burglars caught on camera

Killeen Police want your help catching two men caught on camera breaking into a home on August 16th.

Surveillance photos show two men using force to enter a home in the 1000 block of Brock Dr. One of the men appears to be holding a handgun.

After stealing items from the homes, police say the men drove off in a car that is either a Nissan Maxima or Altima.

If you know who these men are, please call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online to the Bell County Crime Stoppers to give an anonymous tip. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 in cash if your tip leads to the arrest of the persons.