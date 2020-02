The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying two people connected to an identity theft investigation.

Investigators released these two surveillance photos from an incident that happened on December 18th, 2019.

Police are not giving many details at this time.

If you know either of these people, KPD wants you to contact Crime Stoppers at (254)526-TIPS(8477). You can also go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You could receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.