Killeen Police arrest driver from fatal crash on State Highway 195

Killeen, TX -A 23-year-old female is currently in the Bell County Jail with multiple charges, in connection with a fatal crash in 2020.

KPD arrested Alexus Nicole Williams, 23, for her involvment in an August 12th crash that left one person dead, and two with critical injuries.

Through the investigation, it revealed that Williams, had drugs in her system and was driving under the influence. On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and two complaints were returned charging, Alexus Nicole Williams with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, at approximately 10:18 a.m., traffic investigators located Williams in the 1100 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and arrested her without incident.