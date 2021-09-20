Killeen police arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect, recover property

Killeen police made a quick arrest of a suspect in a Friday morning robbery of the Family Dollar Store loction at 2200 E Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Police were called to the store about 9:50 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

When they got there, they learned that a man had entered the store and selected several items, then fled the store without any attempt to pay for them.

One of the store employees followed him out and tried to stop him, but by then the man had gotten into a white sedan and injured the employee while fleeing the area.

Officers began a search of the area and found the suspect vehicle at a residence in the 1500 block of North College Street.

Officers located the clothing description provided by the victim, along with the property and a handgun.

Police took 40-year-old Reinaldo Rosado Jimenez II into custody, taking him first to the Killeen City Jail, then booking him into the Bell County Jail Sunday.