Killeen Police arrest suspect from Mother’s Day shooting

KILLEEN,Texas- Killeen Police report arresting the suspect in a Mother’s Day shooting at a McDonald’s in Killeen.

Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Jontay Perez Naylor with aggravated assault/threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon after shots fired were reported May 10th, 2020.

The victim and suspect were involved in a domestic disturbance.

The victim left the residence with her four children when the suspect began to follow and ram her vehicle numerous times.

The victim drove to the parking lot of McDonald’s where police say the suspect exchanged words with her and discharged a weapon into the vehicle.

With the assistance of the US Marshals and Lone Star fugitive Task Force, Naylor was located an arrested on May 28. 2020.