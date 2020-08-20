Killeen police arrest suspect in Lake Road stabbing

Killeen police have arrested a 19-year-old Killeen man in connection with a Monday stabbing at a Lake Road apartment complex.

Johnnathan Nevarez remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with his bond set at $100,000.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers had been called to the 2900 block of Lake road at 11:16 p.m. Monday on a report that someone had been stabbed.

On arrival, they were told the victim had noticed the suspect near the apartments and that the suspect had previously been told he was not welcome there and should leave.

The suspect was reported to have pulled a knife and approached the victim.

What had begun as an argument turned physical with the victim being stabbed.

A witness separated the two and stood by until officers and paramedics arrived.

The suspect was found by police and first taken to the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to the county facility.