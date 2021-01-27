Killeen Police arrest suspect in shooting

Killeen Police officers arrested a 20-year-old suspect for a shooting that took place on January 23rd.

The shooting took place at Buddy’s Neighborhood Store on Old FM 440 around 12:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found shell casings, but no victim.

Minutes later, officers learned a person arrived at Advent Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg in a vehicle that had a bullet hole in it.

Police say the victim identified his shooter as Chanon Jaross Lacewell.

KPD Officers, with help from agents of the U.S. Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Force picked up Lacewell on Monday, January 25th.

He is now in the Bell county jail on a $200,000 bond.

The shooting victim has been released from the hospital.