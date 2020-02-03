Killeen Police arrest woman who claimed someone stole her food truck

Killeen Police say a woman who reported that someone stole her food truck now faces accusations that she filed a False Report.

Officers say 53-year-old Rosalind Edwards claimed an unknown man driving a green truck towed her 2019 Concession food trailer from her driveway.

She allegedly told police she tried to catch the person, but that another vehicle blocked her.

After an investigation, police say the actual owner of the trailer took it back from Edwards because she didn’t fulfill her obligations.

They arrested Edwards on Saturday and Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned her and set her bond at $5,000. She is now out on bond.