The Killeen Police Department is asking for your help finding Gary and Elsa Tuley.

The pair disappeared more than four months ago. Their family last heard from them on July 4th, 2020.

Elsa is 32-year-old, 5’8″, and weighs around 130 pounds. Gary is 47-years-old, also 5’8″, and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you’ve seen them or know their whereabouts, please call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.