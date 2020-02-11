Killeen Police Chief discusses overnight shootings

Killeen Police Officers had a busy 24 hours. Chief Kimble called the media to discuss three homicide cases the police are investigating Tuesday morning.

One man admitted to killing his roommate on Andover Drive, turning himself into police at Fort Hood. Police are unsure why he went to Fort Hood to do so.

While responding to that call, officers were called to another scene on Deek Drive and chased a suspect for “four to six blocks” before the person reportedly committed suicide.

While on that call, they were sent to a “medical call” where police realized the victim had been shot, making it a murder scene. According to Chief Kimble, this brings the homicide count in Killeen to five so far this year.

FOX44’s Cameron Stuart will have a full wrap up of these investigations tonight on FOX44 News @ 5:30.