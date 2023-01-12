During Chief Charles Kimble’s time in Killeen, he created a homeless outreach program, a new training division, a new downtown community engagement unit, and doubled the training of officers.

Today, a retirement ceremony was held in his honor. Killeen Mayor Debbie-Nash King was there to speak on behalf of the city.

“The City of Killeen is truly thankful for your outstanding and dedicated service. To the KPD officers and staff, and also to our community,” said Nash-King.

Kimble says he’s seen a lot during his 31 years in law enforcement.

“Rodney King, Dahmer in Milwaukee. George Floyd,” Kimble’s noted.

Five of those years were spent in Killeen adding two new K-9’s to the patrol division, transitioning the department to the latest taser model, and earning advanced reaccreditation.

“You are leaving your footprint and imprint in not only the city, but the country,” the Killeen Mayor said.

Before Kimble officially steps down on January 27, he shared some wisdom with present and future law enforcement at his retirement ceremony.

“It’s hard. But you need help. We need help. Bringing everyone in this room together. We are much stronger together than we are apart,” said Kimbles.

After being hired in 2017, Kimble said his main goal was making the city safer for everyone because the people of Killeen deserve it. Since then, the overall crime rate has dropped.

“You will be truly missed. And we thank you for your service,” Nash-King added.