KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police officers were dispatched around 4:07 p.m. to the 600 block of Ave. K. A dead body was reported at that location within Nolan Creek, upon the bank.

When officers arrived at the reported location, they discovered a dead body and detectives were called to investigate the scene.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the individual deceased at 4:55 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Detectives have recently arrived on the scene and information is limited. The cause of death will be a pending autopsy.

Source: Killeen Police Department