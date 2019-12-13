Killeen Police Department increases patrols to promote traffic safety

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, will promote traffic safety via increased traffic enforcement throughout the remainder of Fiscal Year 2020.

This has been made possible through a comprehensive Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant. The program will allow officers to patrol key areas identified as having a higher volume of serious injury and fatality crashes, and to enforce traffic laws.

Officers working the STEP program will be able to identify, investigate and apprehend intoxicated/impaired drivers in the same key areas, all of which will contribute to a reduction in serious injury and fatality crashes.

In addition, additional resources are being committed to specific dates throughout the year. These dates will last until New Year’s Day 2020.

Source: Killeen Police Department