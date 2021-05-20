Killeen police department speak to the community on hard topics

KILLEEN, Texas- It’s been a year since the members of the community were able to have an in person conversation with the Killeen police department. In the meeting Thursday night police department discussed hard hitting topics with the community.



Police Chief Charles Kimble was able to discuss about how the department has been doing with crime rates, he says there has been a decrease since 2020. They also touched based on national issues, after seeing the arrest of George Floyd, Killeen police department confirms to the community that the police department does not enforce choke holds. They also introduced new crime prevention coordinator. The police department is also adding new outreach summer programs for kids in underserved areas.

“We know there has been a lot of things happening nationally and we wanted the community to just get out and talk to us ask us questions and and talk about what is going to happen in the future. It was a great event tonight and we look forward to the next couple of meetings were going to have,” says Chief police officer Charles Kimble.

Members of the community are encouraged to fill up the citizen survey so the department knows what the community wants to see improved.