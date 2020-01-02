Killeen Police find SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

Killeen Police say leads from citizens helped officers find the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place on December 21st, 2019.

That crash caused the death of 53-year-old Michael Dean Cook. Officers say a 2000-2006 Chevy Tahoe hit Cook as he crossed Jasper Road around 7:19 p.m.

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced him dead and ordered an autopsy.

Killeen Police put out a request for information about the crash, and say officers found the vehicle and the person who was driving it at the time on January 1st at a home in Killeen.

The case is being forwarded to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review on what, if any, criminal charges will be filed.

