Killeen Police investigate 9th criminal homicide of 2021

Killeen police officers are investigating the second criminal homicide in the last 24 hours, and the 9th of 2021.

Officers went to the Valero convenience store at 3900 Trrimmier Road at 3:53 a.m. Sunday after getting a call about a shooting.

They found 25-year-old Kentaro Cooper with a gunshot wound. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 4:39 a.m.

Investigators say they are looking for a man who was last seen wearing a face mask, beanie, and multiple layers of dark clothing. They released two surveillance pictures from the store’s cameras.

If you recognize this man or know anything about the shooting, please call Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).