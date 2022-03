Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. One person has been shot and officers are looking for the shooter.

Police say it happened in the 13000 block of SH 195. Officers have closed the southbound lanes of SH 195 and 2484, and are asking people to avoid the area.

Right now we do not know the condition of the shooting victim or the person’s identity.

This report will be updated as more information is released.