Killeen Police investigate aggravated robbery at 7-Eleven

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 2:42PM, the Killeen Police Department responded to an Aggravated Robbery at the 7-11 at 1000 S WS Young Dr.

According to KPD, a man went into the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

A witness reported the man may have jumped in a white Chevrolet Cruz.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black skull cap, black face mask, black long sleeve shirt, black gloves, gray sweat pants, and white Nike shoes and armed with a dark colored semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.