Killeen police are investigating an unattended death in the 300 block of 22nd Street.

Officers received a call about a man who was not responding to calls. They went to the man’s home, and found the door unlocked.

When they went inside around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers say they found the body of a 31-year-old man.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the man dead at 3:42 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The name of the man is not being released until his family is notified.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Killeen Police at (254)501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)526-TIPS.