Killeen Police are investigating a crash that involved an SUV and a pedestrian. It happened Thursday, January 13th near the intersection of Rancier Ave. and N. Twin Creek Drive.

Investigators say 50-year-old Michael Bishop was crossing E. Rancier Avenue when a white GMC Terrain struck him. They say Bishop failed to yield the right of way to the SUV.

When police got to the scene, Bishop was lying in the grass. A helicopter took him to Baylor Scott and White in Temple. He died Monday, January 24th from his injuries.

No word yet if any charges will be filed in this deadly crash.