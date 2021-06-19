Killeen Police investigate deadly crash on Rancier

Killeen, TX – One person is dead following a two- vehicle accident.

It happened Saturday around 9:35 am, officers were dispatched to a 911 call in reference to a major crash in the 1300 block of E Rancier Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a grey Toyota Corolla and a white Ford F-250 pick up truck had collided head on.

The four occupants of the Toyota were all taken to the hospital in critical condition. The male driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White. The front female passenger and one rear male passenger were taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center; however, the male was subsequently airlifted to Baylor Scott & White. A second rear passenger, a 16-year-old male juvenile was transported to McLane’s Children’s Hospital.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the Toyota was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel on Rancier Avenue and collided with the Ford in the inside lanes.

The occupants of the Ford reported minor injuries. They were treated and released on scene.

The female passenger, 35-year-old Omaris Gonzalez, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.

The investigation in ongoing.