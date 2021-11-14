Killeen Police investigate deadly crash on SH 195

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Sunday on State Highway 195.

It happened around 4 a.m., when officers arrived, they found a man in the center of the median area on the Highway.

The investigation has revealed that a grey 2005 Infiniti G35 was disabled in the outside lane of northbound SH 195, north of the Lampasas River overpass. The driver of that disabled vehicle is believed to have exited and was standing near the vehicle in the roadway. A grey 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound in the outside lane of SH 195 where it collided with the disabled vehicle and the pedestrian that was standing next to that vehicle. After the initial impact, the grey Hyundai crossed over the center median and came to a rest facing north in the southbound lanes of SH 195.

The pedestrian, 24-year-old Brandon William Cepeda, was pronounced dead on scene at 5:10 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The driver of the grey Hyundai was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.