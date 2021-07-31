Killeen Police investigate deadly shooting

An overnight shooting leaves one man dead, another injured, and two people in police custody in Killeen.

Officers went to the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning after getting a call that someone heard gunfire.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Deon Dewayne Elliot near the intersection of Fort Hoot Street and Elms Road with a gunshot wound.

An ambulance took Elliot to Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his wounds.

Police learned another man was shot and took himself to Advent Health, but his injuries were not serious. The hospital has released him.

Police officers learned a suspect vehicle left the area of the shooting and they searched for it. A patrol officer stopped the vehicle and arrested two people inside. Police say officers did find several firearms inside the vehicle.

If you know anything about this shooting, please call Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).