Killeen Police investigate early Halloween morning shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.

It happened Halloween morning around 2:34 a.m., in the area of the 1200 block of Middleton Street.

When officers got on scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the two men were inside a residence when a verbal altercation began. During the altercation, both men fired shots towards each other.

The 39-year-old man died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:29 a.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The second male victim, a 43-year- old, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple and is currently stable.

The investigation is ongoing.