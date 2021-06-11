Killeen Police Investigate Early Morning Murder

Killeen, TX- Killeen Police are investigating after man was found dead on West Avenue B.

On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 2:06 a.m., a Killeen Police officer was patrolling the area of N. College Street and W. Avenue A when he was waved down by a citizen. The officer came to a stop in the 200 block of Avenue B and noticed a black male lying in the grassy area on the side of the roadway. The officer immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim, 60-year-old Darryl Glen Williams, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:14 a.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.