Killeen Police Investigate Early Morning Murder

Local News
Killeen, TX- Killeen Police are investigating after man was found dead on West Avenue B.

On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 2:06 a.m., a Killeen Police officer was patrolling the area of N. College Street and W. Avenue A when he was waved down by a citizen.  The officer came to a stop in the 200 block of Avenue B and noticed a black male lying in the grassy area on the side of the roadway.  The officer immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. 

The victim, 60-year-old Darryl Glen Williams, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:14 a.m.  He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

