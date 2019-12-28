Killeen police investigate early morning shooting

Killeen, Texas- Killeen police are investigating a Shooting that

On Saturday, December 28, 2019, at approximately 1:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a crash. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 19 year-old male occupant of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attending a party at a newly constructed residence with several area high school students. The victim left the party in a vehicle towards Stan Schlueter when shots were fired. Witnesses told officers that an older white sedan was in the area where the crash was.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Violent Crimes Unit, are looking for an older white sedan, possibly a Honda.

The Killeen Police Department Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident and information will be released as it becomes available.