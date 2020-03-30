Closings
Killeen Police investigating Hereford Lane murder

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Detectives are investigating a Sunday night murder.

Killeen Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane in reference to a shooting victim at 10:00 p.m.

Officers located a 20-year-old woman lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was air lifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The victim died at the hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (254)526-8477 or go online to bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

