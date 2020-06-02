Killeen Police investigating homicide on Kerrville Court

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a homicide which occurred on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Kerrville Court in reference to a 911 call about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground in front of residence with a gunshot wound and not breathing.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Ricky Darnell Ball, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Homicide Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department