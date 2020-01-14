Killeen Police investigating officer-involved shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the Holiday Terrace Motor Hotel on Sunday morning, located at 1708 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. This was in reference to a criminal trespass.

When officers arrived, they were advised the man fled on foot eastbound. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was found on Terrace Drive.

During the confrontation, the officer gave several commands to the suspect, when the officer discharged his firearm. No injuries were reported, and the suspect was detained and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

The department will conduct two separate investigations of this incident: one by the Criminal Investigation Division and another by the Internal Affairs Unit. According to standard procedures, the officer has been place on administrative leave pending the results of the investigations.

Source: Killeen Police Department