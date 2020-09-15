Killeen Police investigating shooting, 1 in critical condition

Killeen, TX- Killeen police are investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Fairfield Drive yesterday at around 2:13 in the morning, where they found a 24 year old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott And White, where he remains in critical condition. KPD Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this offense, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com/.

