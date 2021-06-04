Killeen Police Investigating Shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

Killeen, TX- KPD are investigating after a shooting incident yesterday.

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, at approximately 7:42pm, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Kingwood Drive in reference to a shots fired disturbance.  Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told that the victim had been shot at while he was in his vehicle on Cedarhill Drive. 

The victim received a graze from a bullet and was treated and released at the scene.  The victim also reported damage to his vehicle from the shots fired. Minimal suspect information was provided. The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected