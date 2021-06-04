Killeen Police Investigating Shooting

Killeen, TX- KPD are investigating after a shooting incident yesterday.

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, at approximately 7:42pm, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Kingwood Drive in reference to a shots fired disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told that the victim had been shot at while he was in his vehicle on Cedarhill Drive.

The victim received a graze from a bullet and was treated and released at the scene. The victim also reported damage to his vehicle from the shots fired. Minimal suspect information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.