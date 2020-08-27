Killeen Police Looking For Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Killeen, TX- The Killeen Police is asking for your help identifying a suspect in a string of Vehicle Burglaries.

On 08/26/20 in the early morning hours multiple vehicles were burglarized in the Heritage Oaks Neighborhood in Killeen. Surveillance Video was obtained showing a white or Hispanic female entering vehicles and taking property. The female is described as heavy set with short hair. She was wearing a face mask, short sleeve shirt and a tattoo is visible on her left arm

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this string of Burglaries, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.