Killeen police make arrest in Thursday night robbery, stabbing

Killeen police report arresting a 31-year-old Belton man as a suspect in a Thursday night robbery that resulted in a store employee being stabbed.

Jeffery Jamal Smien, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of aggravated robbery with his bond set at $200,000 after he was booked in Saturday.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was at 11:42 p.m. Thursday that officers were sent to the Speedy Pac #4 at 418 North 10th street on the robbery call.

When they got there, they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound.

Police were told that the robber came into the store, displayed a knife and demanded property from the employee.

The employee and the robber struggled and during the fight, the robber stabbed the victim and fled on foot.

Police were able to locate the suspect in the case near 12th Street and Atkinson later and were able to detain him without incident.