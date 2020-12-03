Killeen police make quick arrest after Tuesday store robbery

Killeen police wasted no time in tracking down the suspect in the robbery of a convenience store on Tuesday.

Thirty-one-year-old Maurice Barron Jefferson, Jr was tracked down quickly after police had a good vehicle description following the robbery of the Gateway Food mart # 2 at 104 West Elms Road.

When officers got to the store, they were told a man had entered the store, told the clerk he had a gun, and demanded the money.

The clerk handed it over and he left the area in a gray Dodge Journey.

The description of the vehicle was given to other officers in the area who spotted it in the 500 block of Blake Street.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday with his bond set at $100,000 on a charge of aggravated robbery.