Killeen Police Needs Communities Help in the Murder of Lou Busby II

Killeen, Tx- Killeen Police are asking for the communities help in solving the murder of one resident

On Saturday, December 28, 2019, at approximately 1:03 a.m., officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched to the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop in reference to a crash. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 19 year-old male occupant of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attending a party at a newly constructed residence with several area high school students. The victim left the party in a vehicle towards Stan Schlueter when shots were fired. Witnesses told officers that an older white sedan was in the area where the crash was. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Violent Crimes Unit, are looking for an older white sedan, possibly a Honda.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2019, the victim, 19 years-old Lou Busby III, succumbed to his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.