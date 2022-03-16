Killeen Police say an off-duty police officer faces a criminal charge in Georgetown.

According to police, 40-year-old Hames Craigg is accused of Assault with Bodily Injury on a Family Member. This stems from an incident that happened March 2nd at Craigg’s home in Georgetown.

Police are calling the incident a domestic disturbance.

Craigg is currently on administrative leave with pay while an Internal Affairs investigation is complete. He has been with the Killeen Police Department since February of 2007.

Chief Kimble released the following statement, “We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty. The criminal investigation is being investigated by the Georgetown Police Department and the Killeen Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to follow the due process procedure set forth by Civil Service Rules.”