Killeen police officer charged with Injury to a Child

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen Police officer is in custody for a felony charge.

Police were notified of a domestic disturbance Wednesday, which involved an officer while off-duty. Through the investigation, it revealed a five-year-child was recklessly injured during the domestic.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Special Victims Unit presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and a complaint was returned Friday charging 29-year-old Laura Smith with Injury to a Child under 17. Smith was arraigned Friday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, and set her bond at $50,000.

Smith has been with the Department since September 2018, and is currently on administrative leave with pay while an Internal Affairs investigation is completed.

Chief Kimble stated, “We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty, and this incident will be fully investigated to ensure accountability. The Criminal Investigation will be handled in accordance to Texas laws in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office. The Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to follow the due process procedure set forth by Civil Service Rules.”

Source: Killeen Police Department