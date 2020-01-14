Killeen Police Officer on administrative leave after discharging firearm

KILLEEN, Texas- A Killeen Police Officer remains on limited duty while a shooting incident is being investigated.

On Sunday, January 12th, at approximately 11:14 A.M. officers were dispatched to the Holiday Terrace Motor Hotel located at 1708 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to criminal trespassing.

Upon the officers arrival, they were advised the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was located and given several commands, and one officer discharged his firearm.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was detained and transported to Killeen City Jail.

Killeen Police say the department will conduct two seperate investigations of this incident: one by the Criminal Investigation Division and another by the Internal Affairs Unit.

According to standard procedures, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.