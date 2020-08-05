Killeen Police searching for gunman in July shooting

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police are searching for the gunman in a July 31st shooting.

At about approximately 10:10 p.m., Killeen Police were dispatched to the Handy Grocery Store located at 426 N. Gilmer Street in reference to a 911 call about shots fired.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began performing life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in serious condition.

The suspect is described as a slender built black male, approximately 6’2” to 6’4” tall, 150 to 180 pounds, medium brown skin tone with short hair.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, blue shorts and white slippers.

The suspect fled the area in a 4 door Silver Toyota as seen in this photo.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

