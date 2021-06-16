Killeen Police searching for suspect in Subway Robbery

Killeen, TX – Police are searching for the suspect in the robbery of a Subway.

On 06/15/21 around 10:08AM, the Killeen Police Department responded to an Aggravated Robbery at the Subway at 3903 W Stan Schlueter Lp. It was reported a black male entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6ft tall with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, a gray and black “jersey” with the word “Brooklyn” on it, light colored shorts, and dark colored shoes. The suspect has an orange and white gator around his neck.