Killeen Police searching for suspect in Subway Robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Killeen, TX – Police are searching for the suspect in the robbery of a Subway.

On 06/15/21 around 10:08AM, the Killeen Police Department responded to an Aggravated Robbery at the Subway at 3903 W Stan Schlueter Lp. It was reported a black male entered the business and displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6ft tall with a medium build. The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, a gray and black “jersey” with the word “Brooklyn” on it, light colored shorts, and dark colored shoes. The suspect has an orange and white gator around his neck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected