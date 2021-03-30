Killeen Police Searching for Suspect of Shooting

Killeen,TX-Police are asking for the communities help in identifying the suspecting in a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.

On March 29th, 2021 around 12:55PM, Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 block of Becker Drive in reference to a shooting victim. Officers located a 17-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple by a Killeen EMS Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned a blue 4-door car was traveling north on Becker Drive and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was standing outside. The vehicle continued north on Becker Drive and fled the area prior to officer’s arrival.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have information about identifying the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.