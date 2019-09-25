Killeen police seek man who smashed Dollar General door to break in

Killeen police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man who shattered the front door of a building earlier this month to steal cigarettes.

This incident occurred September 1 at the Dollar General store on Rancier Avenue.

The suspect smashed the front door of the store then damaged the cigarette cabinet to get to the merchandise, resulting in considerable property damage.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Burglary Unit, are asking anyone who may have information about this burglary to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477),